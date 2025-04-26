Fantasy Football
Trikweze Bridges News: Chargers add Round 7 defensive back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 4:13pm

The Chargers selected Bridges in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 256th overall.

Bridges (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) was a coveted cornerback recruit for Oregon way back in 2019, but after five years with the Ducks he transferred to Florida, where Bridges would roughly split his time between cornerback and safety. That Bridges began his career at corner but trended increasingly toward safety makes it appear that safety might be Bridges' most realistic position. With that said, Bridges' 4.46-second pro day 40 and 127-inch broad jump imply that he has just enough athleticism to interchange between the two positions on occasion.

Trikweze Bridges
Los Angeles Chargers
