Troy Dye News: Active in loss

Dye recorded six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Chiefs.

At the same time, Dye only played on 51 percent of the defensive snaps with Junior Colson (ankle) back in the lineup. Starter Denzel Perryman (groin) and Colson missed the Chargers' Week 13 win over the Falcons, opening the door for Dye to play on 77 percent of the defensive snaps and to make 14 tackles (six solo), both season highs. Perryman has missed the last three games with the groin injury, so if he sits out again next week against the Buccaneers, Dye should be in line to continue his expanded role.