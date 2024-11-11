Troy Franklin News: Minimal production in loss

Franklin caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Franklin recorded just one catch for the third-straight contest, as the rookie has played snap percentages of 40 percent or less in that stretch. The 21-year-old has seen his usage diminish as quarterback Bo Nix has consistently spread the ball around in recent weeks. As Franklin's connection with Nix is already established from their time playing together at Oregon, the wideout should see his role improve in Denver's offense as he continues to develop in the NFL. However, barring injuries, Franklin should be difficult to trust going forward to see enough looks in the passing game to make him viable for fantasy purposes on a weekly basis. He'll look to get more involved in a Week 11 matchup against the Falcons.