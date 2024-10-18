Troy Hill News: Let go by Carolina

The Panthers released Hill on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hill had started all six of the Panthers' games this season, recording 32 total tackles and one pass defended. Carolina will move on from Hill to play younger players in the secondary, as the fact the Panthers' defense already ranks last in the NFL in points per game allowed (33.8) corroborates his veteran presence didn't make much of a difference. Expect Hill to be a hot name on the free-agent market, as the veteran corner can help a team win now. Chau Smith-Wade is likely Hill's replacement at slot corner in Carolina.