Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Troy Reeder headshot

Troy Reeder Injury: Designated to return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 4:13pm

The Rams designated Reeder (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Thursday.

Reeder has been on injured reserve since Oct. 24 due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 7 against the Raiders. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, Reeder was a full participant in Thursday's practice, but he would have to be activated from IR in order to play in Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against Philadelphia. In the six regular-season games prior to the start of his IR stint, Reeder tallied 46 tackles (26 solo) and one pass defense.

Troy Reeder
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now