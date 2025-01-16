Troy Reeder Injury: Designated to return from IR
The Rams designated Reeder (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Thursday.
Reeder has been on injured reserve since Oct. 24 due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 7 against the Raiders. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, Reeder was a full participant in Thursday's practice, but he would have to be activated from IR in order to play in Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against Philadelphia. In the six regular-season games prior to the start of his IR stint, Reeder tallied 46 tackles (26 solo) and one pass defense.
