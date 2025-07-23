Tru Edwards Injury: Lands on PUP list

The Rams placed Edwards (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's unclear what type of injury Edwards has, but he will be eligible to participate in practice and preseason games once he has fully recovered. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in late April after a strong final collegiate season at Louisiana Tech, catching 84 passes for 986 yards and six touchdowns across 13 games in 2024.