Kraft tweaked his knee at practice last Thursday but was able to gut through it this past Sunday in Cleveland, logging 88 percent of the offensive snaps, running a route 67 percent of the time and turning four targets into three catches for 29 yards. So far during Week 4 prep, the third-year TE has operated with a cap on his reps and also has been donning a sleeve on his right leg. Speaking of last week's health scare, Kraft told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that his knee "got extended in a weird way" while blocking. Kraft will have one more chance to get back to a full practice this week, and Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he has a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to the Cowboys.