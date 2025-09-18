Kraft sustained a left knee injury at practice Thursday but further evaluations didn't reveal a serious issue, a major relief for Green Bay's offense. Fantasy managers will now need to monitor the standout tight end's participation level at Friday's practice closely, however, with his status for Sunday's road game against the Browns potentially uncertain. Through two regular-season games, Kraft leads all Packers pass-catchers in terms of receptions (eight), targets (11), receiving yards (140) and touchdowns (two).