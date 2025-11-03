Coming off a career-best performance in the Packers' Week 8 win over the Steelers in which he registered seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, Kraft's breakthrough sophomore season has now come to an end just one week later. The Packers haven't revealed whether Kraft sustained any additional ligament damage beyond the ACL tear, but more information on the extent of his knee injury should be known once he undergoes surgery in the coming days or weeks. With Kraft bound for injured reserve, the Packers are expected to turn to Luke Musgrave as their top pass-catching option at tight end for the remainder of the season, and blocking specialist John FitzPatrick could also be in line for extra snaps.