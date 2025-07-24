Tucker Kraft News: Aiming to get more downfield looks

Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that the Packers "absolutely" believe they can get Kraft more involved in the downfield passing game this season, Mark Oldacres of USA Today reports.

Among 45 qualified tight ends last season, Kraft's average depth of target (4.7 yards) was 42nd at the position. He did most of his work on underneath looks at or close to the line of scrimmage. As a result, Kraft led all NFL tight ends in yards after catch per reception (8.8 yards) and was 14th in yards per route (1.55). The Packers have a ton of mouths to feed in the passing offense, so getting Kraft more involved down the field may be easier said than done. Kraft is being selected as a borderline TE1 in early fantasy football drafts this summer.