Tylan Grable Injury: Won't return for Week 13

Grable (abdomen) was a full participant in Friday's practice but has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Grable was placed on injured reserve in late September after suffering a core injury during the Bills' Week 3 win over the Jaguars. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and while he was able to practice in full all week, he will not be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game. Barring a setback, Grable is on track to return for Week 14 against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 8.