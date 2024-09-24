Tyler Bass: Near perfect in lopsided win

Bass converted both of his field-goal attempts and five of six extra-point tries during Buffalo's 47-10 win over the Jaguars.

Bass logged his first PAT miss of the year on Monday night, after having missed one of two field-goal tries Week 2. Josh Allen has lead Buffalo's offense to 30-plus points in all three of its regular-season games so far, and, as a result, Bass currently leads the league with 13 converted PATs despite his one miss Monday. The Bills now face a tougher test Week 4 against Baltimore.