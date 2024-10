Bass made both of his two field-goal tries and converted all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-10 win versus the Titans.

The longest field goal Bass made in Week 7 (30 yards) was actually shorter than an extra point, so his share of Buffalo's points came with relative ease. He's been mostly solid so far this season and should have a high fantasy floor as long as the Bills' offense keeps putting up points in bunches.