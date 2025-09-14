The reserve running back will sit out for the second time in as many games to open the season due to his elbow issue, despite managing to work back to a full practice Friday. In Goodson's ongoing absence, rookie fifth-round pick DJ Giddens, who recorded 12 carries for 41 yards in the Week 1 win over the Dolphins, will once again operate as the No. 2 back behind Jonathan Taylor. Meanwhile, Goodson will turn his attention to garnering active status for the first time this season in next Sunday's road matchup against the Titans.