Goodson returned after missing three games due to a groin injury. He's clearly ahead of DJ Giddens on the depth chart, who was a healthy inactive. However, Ameer Abdullah may be the No. 2 running back even with Goodson healthy as he played on ten snaps compared to four for Goodson. Both had two carries. However, none of the backups are getting enough work for viable fantasy value as Jonathan Taylor gets almost every touch even in blowouts as Sunday's win was essentially wrapped up before the fourth quarter.