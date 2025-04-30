Tyler Linderbaum News: Fifth-year option declined
The Ravens won't exercise Linderbaum's fifth-year option, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
According to Hensley, Baltimore's decision to decline Linderbaum's fifth-year option is purely financial and not performance-based. If exercised, the 2022 first-round pick out of Iowa would have earned $23.4 million in 2026, which is $5.4 million more than the NFL's highest-paid center. Linderbaum has been one of the league's best offensive linemen over the past two seasons, making consecutive Pro Bowls and starting 32 regular-season games. Expect the Ravens to pursue an extension in the near future rather than letting Linderbaum walk following the 2025 season.
