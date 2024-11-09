Tyler Matakevich Injury: Activated off IR

The Steelers activated Matakevich (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Matakevich was placed on IR due to a hamstring issue in mid-September and was designated to return Oct. 24. With his 21-day practice window nearing its end, the Steelers decided to activate the linebacker ahead of Sunday's matchup against Washington. Matakevich played exclusively on special teams during his two contests this season and will likely continue to serve in that role if he suits up Sunday.