Tyler Nubin News: Records 12 stops again in loss

Nubin posted 12 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's Week 12 defeat against the Buccaneers.

Nubin's tackle total led New York on a rough day for the team as a whole, and it marked his second straight game with exactly 12 stops. The rookie has been one of the few bright spots in an ugly season for New York, as he immediately stepped into a starting role and has recorded at least four tackles in all but one of his 11 games. With 81 stops on the season, he ranks second on New York behind only Bobby Okereke (83).