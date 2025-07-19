Tyler Shough News: Gets fully guaranteed rookie deal

Shough agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract with the Saints on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shough gets his entire $10.8 million rookie contract guaranteed as well as an annual roster bonus payment structure, which no other rookie selected outside the first round has. The No. 40 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shough enters training camp primed for a three-way competition between himself, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener (oblique) for the Week 1 starting job, an opportunity opened up by the offseason retirement of Derek Carr (shoulder). While Shough boasts the least NFL experience of the trio, he will turn 26 in September, so if he manages to impress in training camp there will be little incentive to keep him sidelined for any sort of developmental period.