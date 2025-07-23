Tyler Shough News: Scheduled for first-team reps
Shough will take first-team reps Thursday, after Spencer Rattler worked with the starters Wednesday for the first practice of minicamp, Jeff Nowak of WWLAM reports.
Rattler made six starts last season as a rookie fifth-round pick, although that might not help his case much under a new coaching staff, considering he completed just 57 percent of his passes and lost all six games. Shough now comes in as a rookie second-round pick -- albeit one who will turn 26 in September -- to compete for the starting job that opened up when Derek Carr announced his retirement in May. Shough recently signed a fully guaranteed rookie contract, paving the way for normal participation in training camp after he was unsigned for the offseason program.
