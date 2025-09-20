After missing Wednesday's practice, Warren was limited during Thursday and Friday's sessions, before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. Now that the Week 3 availability of the 2025 first-rounder has been confirmed, barring any workload restrictions or in-game setbacks, Warren should remain a key target for QB Daniel Jones on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 256-pounder has been targeted a team-high 16 times through his first two regular-season games, resulting in an 11-155-0 receiving line in that span.