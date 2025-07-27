Menu
Tyrell Shavers Injury: Injures ankle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Shavers suffered an ankle injury and was carted off during practice Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Shavers' injury was described as a "low ankle sprain" and doesn't seem to be very serious, according to Getzenberg. The undrafted wideout from San Diego State appeared in the first three regular-season games of his career last year, catching a 69-yard touchdown pass on his lone target of the season in Week 17. He'll be competing for a spot on the practice squad when healthy this training camp.

Tyrell Shavers
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
