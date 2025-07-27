Tyrell Shavers Injury: Injures ankle Sunday

Shavers suffered an ankle injury and was carted off during practice Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Shavers' injury was described as a "low ankle sprain" and doesn't seem to be very serious, according to Getzenberg. The undrafted wideout from San Diego State appeared in the first three regular-season games of his career last year, catching a 69-yard touchdown pass on his lone target of the season in Week 17. He'll be competing for a spot on the practice squad when healthy this training camp.