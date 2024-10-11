Tyrique Stevenson Injury: Doubtful for London game

Stevenson (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Stevenson injured his calf in practice Thursday and subsequently sat out Friday's practice, leaving him unlikely to play Sunday in London. If Stevenson sits as expected, Chicago's cornerback depth behind Jaylon Johnson will be tested, as backup Terell Smith (hip) didn't travel with the team to London. Jaylon Jones could draw the start on the outside in a Bears secondary that's also missing starting safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion).