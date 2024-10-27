Tyrique Stevenson News: Nine tackles in losing effort

Stevenson recorded nine tackles in the Bears' 18-15 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Though Stevenson set a new season high in tackles, he attracted negative attention when he appeared to taunt Commanders fans before the final play of the game. Stevenson then arrived late to the scrum at the goal line while awaiting Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary attempt, knocking the ball in the air and into the waiting hands of Washington receiver Noah Brown for a game-winning touchdown with no time remaining. Despite his poor execution on the final play, Stevenson remains locked into a starting role in the Chicago secondary opposite Jaylon Johnson. Through six games, Stevenson has tallied 35 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in Week 1.