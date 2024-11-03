Tyrique Stevenson News: Unlikely to start Week 9

Stevenson isn't expected to start in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but he will be active for the contest and is expected to rotate with Terell Smith, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stevenson had started in each of the Bears' six games that he's been healthy enough to play thus far, logging 35 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown in a Week 1 win over the Titans. However, Stevenson will be on the bench to begin Sunday's contest as a punishment for his actions on the final play of last week's 18-15 loss to the Commanders, when Chicago gave up a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown with no time remaining. Prior to the final snap, Stevenson was seen making celebratory gestures toward Washington fans, which caused him to be late to get in position for Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary. Stevenson ultimately got his hand on the ball, only to tip it up in the air and into the waiting hands of Commanders receiver Noah Brown, who secured the touchdown catch. Stevenson has since expressed contrition for his role on the final play, and he's expected to be back in the starting lineup in Week 10 against the Patriots.