Tyrone Broden News: Activated off NFI list
The Seahawks activated Broden (undisclosed) off the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Broden is now cleared to return to football activities after having started training camp on the NFI list. The 24-year-old signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in April and will now spend the remainder of the offseason competing for a roster spot.
