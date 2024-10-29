Tyrone Tracy Injury: Concussion confirmed

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Tracy has entered the concussion protocol following Monday's 26-18 loss to the Steelers, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Tracy exited the contest with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter after he appeared to slam his head on the field. The rookie didn't return for the Giants' final possession, with Daboll confirming that Tracy sustained a concussion on the play in question. After the Monday night game, the Giants will be facing a quick turnaround for Week 9 with a matchup with the Commanders on tap for Sunday, so Tracy could face an uphill battle to clear the five-step protocol. Tracy appears to have solidified himself as the Giants' lead back after carrying 20 times for 145 yards and a touchdown to go with two catches for five yards in the Week 8 loss, but if Tracy is unable to play against Washington, Devin Singletary would presumably step back in as the team's starter.