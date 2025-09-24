Tracy exited this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs in the first quarter due to a shoulder injury, which was revealed to be a dislocation one day later. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Tracy was expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks, and the running back's absence Wednesday is the first step in advance of him getting ruled out ahead of or being inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo figures to handle a healthy portion of the Giants backfield reps moving forward, but Devin Singletary also is on hand for any snaps and touches that linger.