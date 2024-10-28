Tyrone Tracy Injury: Exits to locker room

Tracy exited Monday's matchup with the Steelers late in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent head injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Tracy likely went to the medical tent to be checked for a concussion after hitting his helmet on the field. He subsequently left for the locker room. The injury comes on a big night in which he assumed RB1 duties for the Giants ahead of Devin Singletary. Tracy accumulated 145 rushing yards and one touchdown on 20 carries before exiting. He also injured his shoulder at the end of the first half but ultimately returned to start the third quarter.