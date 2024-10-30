Tyrone Tracy Injury: Listed as DNP

Tracy (concussion) is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Reporters saw Tracy working off to the side with the training stuff, which at least hints at some progress through concussion protocol just two days after suffering the injury. He nonetheless faces an uphill battle to be ready for Sunday's game against Washington just six days after being concussed late in the fourth quarter of a MNF loss at Pittsburgh. Prior to the injury, Tracy took 21 touches for 150 yards and a touchdown, while Devin Singletary finished the night with four touches for 23 yards.