Tyrone Tracy Injury: Progressing through protocol

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Tracy (concussion) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Tracy will don a red no-contact jersey during the session, but the running back appears to have advanced to the fourth phase of the five-step concussion protocol after not practicing in any fashion Wednesday, two days after he suffered a concussion late in Monday's loss to the Steelers. In order to make himself available for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tracy will still need to be cleared for contact in addition to receiving clearance from an independent neurologist, but Daboll suggests that the rookie out of Purdue is "trending in the right direction" to play this weekend. After amassing 419 yards from scrimmage and scoring two touchdowns over the past four games, Tracy appears to have established himself as the Giants' lead back over Devin Singletary, who opened the season as the team's starter.