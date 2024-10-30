Tyrone Tracy Injury: Works on side field Wednesday

Tracy (concussion) is not practicing Wednesday but worked with trainers off to the side, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Bills head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Tracy is in the "early stages" of the NFL's concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. The rookie fifth-round pick could have a chance to gain clearance in time for Sunday's divisional matchup against Washington, but in order to put himself on track for a tentative Week 9 return, Tracy will likely need to progress as far as non-contact practice activity Thursday. Devin Singletary will presumably start for the Giants if Tracy is forced to miss time.