Tyrone Tracy News: Compiles 65 total yards in loss

Tracy rushed nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown and secured two of three targets for 33 yards in the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Tracy ceded the start to veteran backfield mate Devin Singletary, who logged carries on the Giants' first two plays from scrimmage. However, the rookie got in on the act with a seven-yard run on the fourth play and eventually capped off that opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. The fifth-round pick did see his overall opportunities stagnate for the second straight game, however, with Tracy recording his second consecutive nine-carry total and outpacing Singletary by just two touches in that category. With the Giants simply playing out the string on a lost season, it remains to be seen if Tracy will have to operate in that heavy of a timeshare in a Week 14 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 8.