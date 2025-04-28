Tyrone Tracy News: Joined by Skattebo in backfield

The Giants drafted RB Cam Skattebo at No. 105 overall to compete with Tracy and Devin Singletary, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Taken 166th overall a year earlier, Tracy never looked back after Singletary's groin injury opened up a starting job Week 5. Tracy started 12 of 13 games that point forward, and averaged 4.4 YPC for the season despite being stuck in a brutal offense, with the main negatives being five fumbles and five drops. He's the favorite to start Week 1, but it may be an open competition this summer, considering Singletary has a respectable track record as a NFL starter and Skattebo exploded for 2,316 yards from scrimmage at ASU last year. Speed is the obvious advantage for Tracy, a former college wideout who ran a 4.48 40 at 5-foot-11, 209 pounds. Singletary ran a 4.66 before he was drafted six years ago, and Skattebo was timed around 4.6 or 4.65 at his pro day this spring.