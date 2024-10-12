Tyrone Tracy News: Primed for massive opportunity

With Devin Singletary (groin) out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Tracy is set to see the lion's share of the workload out of the backfield.

This marks another massive opportunity for the 2024 fifth-round pick. Eric Gray seemed to operate as the team's preferred starter very early in the Week 5 contest, but Gray's fumble on the opening drive opened the door for Tracy, who blasted through to the tune of 7.2 yards per carry on just 12 attempts. The 24-year-old is a bit slight (210 pounds) for his 5-foot-11 frame, but while he doesn't profile as a true three-down workhorse, there's reason to believe the converted collegiate wide receiver could be used more in passing situations as well. With Malik Nabers (concussion) out again, the Giants might be forced to get creative offensively, which would be notable for Tracy's fantasy prospects.