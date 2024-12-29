Tyrone Tracy News: Quiet outside of 40-yard run

Tracy rushed 20 times for 59 yards while catching two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 45-33 win over the Colts.

Tracy ripped off a 40-yard run in the first quarter but mustered only 19 yards on his other 19 carries. Devin Singletary had only five rushing attempts, so Tracy remains the clear lead option in the backfield for the Giants. Barring a setback with the ankle injury that limited Tracy's practice reps heading into Sunday's win, he should reprise his role as the Giants' top running back in Week 18 against an Eagles team that could opt to rest some starters for the playoffs.