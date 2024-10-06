Tyrone Tracy News: Set for No. 1 role Sunday

Tracy is set to operate as the Giants' lead back in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks with Devin Singletary (groin) inactive for the contest, per Dan Salomone of the team's official site.

Tracy has been building up to his No. 1 role by taking first-team reps throughout the week, and the rookie fifth-round pick will now have a chance to log his most extensive workload as a pro yet. The matchup against a Seahawks defense that's allowed just 82.0 rushing yards per contest through its first two home games is daunting on paper; however, Tracy could make for a viable deeper-league and DFS tournament option based on the volume he should see with only second-year back Eric Gray and practice-squad call-up Dante Miller to compete with for carries.