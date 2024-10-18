Fantasy Football
Tyrone Tracy News: Set to share with Singletary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Tracy will "get plenty of playing time" even though Devin Singletary (groin) is returning for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Tracy topped 100 total yards in back-to-back games in Singletary's absence, taking 35 carries for 179 yards (5.1 YPC) and a touchdown while catching seven of eight targets for 59 yards. Singletary doesn't have a Week 7 injury designation, but both he and Tracy make for risky fantasy plays given the possibility of a fairly even workload split. Daboll even said Eric Gray will also have a role, although it'll be surprising if Gray gets more than a few touches after taking a backseat to Tracy in Singletary's absence.

