Tyrone Tracy News: Steps up with 129 rushing yards

Tracy rushed 18 times for 129 yards and caught one of two targets for one yard in Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seahawks.

Tracy ceded some early touches to Eric Gray, but after Gray had a disastrous fumble at the goal line on the opening drive, Tracy took over as the main man in a Giants backfield that was without Devin Singletary (groin). This was a surprisingly effective effort on the ground from Tracy considering the rookie fifth-round draft pick came into the game with only 29 yards on 12 rushing attempts (2.4 YPC) before galloping for 7.2 YPC in the Week 5 win. Tracy has likely earned a larger role for Week 6 against the Bengals and beyond, though it remains to be seen if he has done enough to unseat Singletary atop the running back depth chart.