Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyrone Tracy headshot

Tyrone Tracy News: Steps up with 129 rushing yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Tracy rushed 18 times for 129 yards and caught one of two targets for one yard in Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seahawks.

Tracy ceded some early touches to Eric Gray, but after Gray had a disastrous fumble at the goal line on the opening drive, Tracy took over as the main man in a Giants backfield that was without Devin Singletary (groin). This was a surprisingly effective effort on the ground from Tracy considering the rookie fifth-round draft pick came into the game with only 29 yards on 12 rushing attempts (2.4 YPC) before galloping for 7.2 YPC in the Week 5 win. Tracy has likely earned a larger role for Week 6 against the Bengals and beyond, though it remains to be seen if he has done enough to unseat Singletary atop the running back depth chart.

Tyrone Tracy
New York Giants
More Stats & News