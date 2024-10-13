Tyrone Tracy News: Takes advantage of start on SNF

Tracy rushed 17 times for 50 yards and a touchdown while bringing in all six of his targets for 57 receiving yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Bengals.

Tracy got to fill in as New York's top running back for the second consecutive week after Devin Singletary (groin) was ruled out just over 24 hours prior to Sunday night's kickoff. The 24-year-old Tracy was up to the task against Cincinnati, breaking the century mark in total yardage while scoring the first touchdown of his career. This comes on the heels of the rookie's 129-yard breakout performance against Seattle in Week 5. It sounds like Singletary may be close to returning to the field based on his near return Sunday, which would only hurt Tracy's skyrocketing fantasy value. Until that happens, fantasy managers should make sure Tracy is rostered ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Eagles.