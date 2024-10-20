Tyrone Tracy News: Tough sledding in Sunday's loss

Tracy carried the ball six times for 23 yards and caught all three of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Eagles.

The Giants' run game went nowhere, but Tracy still led the team in rushing yards, with Devin Singletary (six touches for 21 total yards) being even less productive in his return from a groin strain. It's impossible to draw any conclusions on the New York backfield situation given the nature of Sunday's rout, but at the very least Tracy appears to still be in line for a timeshare role. However, the rookie may not find much more room to run in Week 8 against a tough Steelers defense.