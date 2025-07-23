Tyson Bagent News: Competing for QB2 job

Bagent and Case Keenum will compete for the backup quarterback job behind Caleb Williams during training camp and the preseason, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Bagent worked with the third-string skill players during Wednesday's practice, but Cronin relays that the third-year quarterback will likely swap with Keenum and serve as the QB2 on Thursday. After starting in five games in 2023, Bagent spent the entire 2024 campaign as Chicago's backup behind Williams, with the former playing 13 snaps across four regular-season games.