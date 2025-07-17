Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Moves to active/PUP list

Nwosu (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The linebacker will still be eligible to practice with the team once training camp opens and play in the first preseason game. Nwosu dealt with knee, thigh and wrist issues during the 2024 campaign and then had offseason surgery on his knee. Between those issues and a pectoral injury in 2023, he has played in just 12 games in the last two years since recording career highs in tackles (67 total, 42 solo), sacks (9.5), pass breakups (four), forced fumbles (three) and fumble recoveries (two) in 2022.