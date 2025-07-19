Menu
Vederian Lowe Injury: Moves to PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

The Patriots placed Lowe on the active/PUP list Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

It's not clear what type of issue Lowe is dealing with, but this move isn't necessarily an indication that he won't be ready for the start of the campaign, as players placed on the PUP list during the preseason can begin practicing and participating in games as soon as they are medically cleared.

Vederian Lowe
New England Patriots
