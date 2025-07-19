Vederian Lowe Injury: Moves to PUP list
The Patriots placed Lowe on the active/PUP list Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It's not clear what type of issue Lowe is dealing with, but this move isn't necessarily an indication that he won't be ready for the start of the campaign, as players placed on the PUP list during the preseason can begin practicing and participating in games as soon as they are medically cleared.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now