Victor Dimukeje headshot

Victor Dimukeje Injury: Moved to active/NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

The Giants placed Dimukeje (pectoral) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Dimukeje tore his pec during offseason workouts and isn't yet ready to practice. The 25-year-old signed a contract with the Giants in March following four seasons in Arizona. While Dimukeje can be activated from the NFI list at any time during the preseason, it's not clear how long he'll be sidelined.

Victor Dimukeje
New York Giants
