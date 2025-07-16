Von Miller News: Expected to join Commanders
Miller and the Commanders are finalizing terms of a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Miller was released by the Bills in March but made clear that he wanted to continue his playing career. A short-term deal makes sense given that he's entering his age-36 season, as does the fact that he's joining a team that has a realistic chance of reaching the postseason. The Commanders had a relative weakness at edge and pass rush entering training camp, so Miller should be a significant lift to the unit after logging six sacks across 13 games in 2024.
