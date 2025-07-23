Walter Nolen Injury: Dealing with calf injury

The Cardinals placed Nolen on the active/PUP list Wednesday due to a calf injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nolen will be able to return to practice and participate in preseason games. However, head coach Jonathan Gannon relayed Wednesday that the rookie first-rounder is expected to miss "some time" and the injury could keep Nolen out for the start of the regular season, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Nolen's absence opens the door for PJ Mustipher and Elijah Simmons to see more reps at defensive tackle during training camp.