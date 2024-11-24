Wan'Dale Robinson News: Five catches in loss

Robinson secured all five targets for 47 yards and rushed once for no gain in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Robinson worked in his usual short-area role and finished second in receptions and receiving yards to Malik Nabers. Robinson got experience working with new starter Tommy DeVito last season, so it's not surprising the third-year wideout put together a solid performance in the first game of the latter's current starting stint. Robinson should remain a prime target during Thursday's Thanksgiving Day road showdown against the Cowboys.