Wan'Dale Robinson headshot

Wan'Dale Robinson News: Five catches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Robinson secured all five targets for 47 yards and rushed once for no gain in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Robinson worked in his usual short-area role and finished second in receptions and receiving yards to Malik Nabers. Robinson got experience working with new starter Tommy DeVito last season, so it's not surprising the third-year wideout put together a solid performance in the first game of the latter's current starting stint. Robinson should remain a prime target during Thursday's Thanksgiving Day road showdown against the Cowboys.

Wan'Dale Robinson
New York Giants
