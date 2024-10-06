Will Fries Injury: Injures tibia vs. Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen said after Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Jaguars that Fries will stay in Florida and undergo a procedure for his injured tibia, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Fries was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game after suffering a serious injury to his right leg. The 26-year-old lineman's availability for the rest of the season should be known after his procedure. Dalton Tucker came in at right guard after Fries' injury, and the former could be the starter moving forward.