Will Fries News: Recovered from leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Fries has recovered from a lower leg injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Fries is cleared to ready and go ahead of the start of training camp after he suffered a broken tibia in Week 5 of last season with the Colts. He signed a five-year contract with the team in March and will serve as their starting right guard during the upcoming season.

