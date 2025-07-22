Will Fries News: Recovered from leg injury
Fries has recovered from a lower leg injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Fries is cleared to ready and go ahead of the start of training camp after he suffered a broken tibia in Week 5 of last season with the Colts. He signed a five-year contract with the team in March and will serve as their starting right guard during the upcoming season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now